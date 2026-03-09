Chetwood Bank hires BDM for the South of England region

Chetwood Bank has appointed Darren Hodgson as its business development manager (BDM) for the South of England region.

Hodgson joins Chetwood Bank from Nationwide, where he began as a mortgage consultant for 10 years before becoming area manager in 2023.

Before this, he spent four years at Santander as a mortgage adviser. Hodgson has also spent time as a BDM at Hounddog Recruitment for just under a year.

Darrell Walker, Chetwood Bank’s group sales director for ModaMortgages and CHL Mortgages, added: “Darren’s a great addition and I’m sure his experience and deep knowledge of the mortgage market will be welcomed by intermediaries across the South of England.

“His appointment adds another dimension to our sales team, which is full of talent and people who give it everything they’ve got to help intermediaries find solutions to their clients’ needs.”

Hodgson (pictured) added: “Business development is something I’m passionate about so to be given the chance to work for such a forward-looking organisation whose ambitions align with my own goals and values is a fantastic opportunity.

Sponsored Click here to view our Sponsored Content Hub

“I’m looking forward to developing my region and creating a supportive environment. In today’s ever-changing buy-to-let market, intermediaries need to be able to cover all bases to be successful, so I’m excited to help them place cases with ModaMortgages and CHL Mortgages.”

Chetwood Bank has made other hires recently, such as Parish joining as a BDM for the South East.

The firm has also brought on George Gee as its managing director for mortgages.