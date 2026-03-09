Openwork appoints Jones as CTO

The Openwork Partnership has hired Adam Jones as its chief technology officer, bringing more than 20 years of experience to the role.

He has joined from Brooks Macdonald, where he was responsible for developing its technology strategy, building its digital platforms and overseeing data and IT operations.

Jones has worked across wealth management investment platforms, fintech and consultancy, and his previous roles include chief technology officer and strategic development director at Seccl, where he led product and technology development. He was also chief technology officer of Redington, where he scaled the technology function and delivered core transformation programmes at enterprise level.

At Openwork, Jones will be responsible for leading its technology transformation programme, which will support the financial network’s growth. It has a strategy to provide its network of advisers across the UK with updated digital tools so they can be more efficient, mitigate risks, expand their client base and enhance their service for clients.

Jones said: “Technology and AI are radically reshaping the financial advice sector. That’s why embracing the latest digital tools is critical to generating efficiency for advisers and enabling them to provide the best service to their clients. The Openwork Partnership sits at the heart of this, and I’m delighted to be joining at an exciting time as it spearheads the roll out of pioneering solutions that embrace the benefits of AI, integrate tools and deliver value.”

Rob Barker, chief executive of The Openwork Partnership, added: “Our ambitious growth strategy, supported by our partnership with Bain Capital, places technology at the heart of our plans to deliver better and stronger solutions for advisers and clients.

“Adam’s experience and track record will be instrumental in implementing and accelerating a sustainable new technological framework to help our adviser community and their clients to prosper.”