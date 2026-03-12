Acre brings full mortgage application process into CRM with Nationwide

Nationwide has become the first lender to embrace Acre's updated functionality, marking the first time a CRM has brought a full mortgage application process into its system.

Acre, the innovative intermediary platform, has announced an upgrade of its functionality with Nationwide that gives brokers the ability to submit full mortgage applications via Acre. This bypasses the building society’s online portal.

Reuben Thompson, Acre’s vice president of product innovation, said: “At Acre, we strive to be the ultimate partner for brokers for the mortgage journey, delivering new ways to help them save valuable time and money and get their clients into their homes quicker than ever before. The ongoing work we are doing with Nationwide is a direct reflection of this and indicates where we see the future of mortgage technology heading – driving us towards a one-click mortgage application.”

Acre’s system applies data that is gathered in the fact find to populate the full mortgage application, which means it is ready to go in a few clicks. The enhancement with Nationwide means a reduced application time for brokers, saving up to 20 minutes per case due to the fact find.

Andy Tilsley, Nationwide’s head of intermediary digital, added: “This is a great milestone to achieve, brought about through collaboration at pace. Making it simpler for brokers and saving them time remain key objectives for us. Whilst this is fantastic news, we are not resting on our laurels and will be continuing to make further enhancements to benefit brokers.”

In February, Acre released artificial intelligence (AI)-powered meeting and document checking features.