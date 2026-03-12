Key Equity Release teams up with Pense

Key Equity Release is partnering with pension specialist Pense, showing its “commitment to delivering holistic and integrated advice to later life lending customers”.

The equity release adviser has teamed up with the pensions specialist as it recognises that conversations that are primarily focused on equity release or other later life lending solutions without pension advice “are no longer sufficient for some customers”.

The firm said many of its customers need advice across property wealth, together with pensions, so this partnership would meet that demand and fit with the regulator’s focus on joined-up advice.

The partnership will offer “comprehensive personalised planning” that will offer a “seamless and supportive experience”.

Pense was founded in 2021 and works with all major pension providers. It searches the market for the best retirement products and rates, which includes annuities and advice on flexi-access drawdown.

The platform offers up-to-date annuity rates and market data, so customers can compare quotes and evaluate their pension plan options. Clients also have their own designated representative or adviser.

Sponsored The new-build energy advantage Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

Rachel East, Key Equity Release’s senior director, said: “Our partnership with Pense reflects our commitment to delivering truly holistic support for customers in later life and is an important step in ensuring customers feel confident that every aspect of their finances is being considered.

“Equity release is often just one part of a much broader retirement planning picture. By working closely with pension specialists, we can ensure customers receive more rounded, joined-up advice that considers their property wealth alongside their pension income and long-term financial goals.

“This approach not only aligns with the FCA’s direction of travel, but most importantly, helps us achieve better outcomes for the people we support.”

Richard Morrall, CEO of Pense, added: “We look forward to working with Key Equity Release and helping their customers meet their retirement needs.

“All types of advisers should be working more collaboratively rather than focusing solely on their own specialism so that clients can assess all their options in a fully transparent way [that] benefits them and puts them in a better financial position.”