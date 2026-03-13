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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/03/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/03/2026
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
March 13, 2026
Updated:
March 13, 2026
The mortgage market's reaction to the US-Iran conflict dominated the news this week, as readers anticipated what impact this could have on the sector.

Aside from the uncertainty felt, technological developments in the mortgage sector – coming from Acre and Nationwide, NatWest and Rightmove, and other fintechs – got readers thinking.

Elsewhere was the news that reforms to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings had been pushed back and first-time buyers were not realising their possible eligibility for a mortgage.

 

Lenders pull products and hike rates as Middle East conflict shifts market

Average purchase and remortgage broker fees rise by nearly a quarter YOY

Launch of EPC reforms delayed until 2027

Rightmove and NatWest: a helpful tool or a shift in distribution? – Murphy

Fintechs are entering the mortgage lending space and it’s good for homebuyers – He

Prospective FTBs ‘putting themselves out of the running’ due to misunderstandings about mortgages, report says

Second charge mortgage advice ‘needs to change’, says FCA

Average mortgage rates breach 5% as market adjusts to US-Iran conflict volatility, Moneyfacts says

Mortgage repricing and product pulls continue as Iran war fallout persists

Acre brings full mortgage application process into CRM with Nationwide

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