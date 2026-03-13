Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/03/2026

The mortgage market's reaction to the US-Iran conflict dominated the news this week, as readers anticipated what impact this could have on the sector.

Aside from the uncertainty felt, technological developments in the mortgage sector – coming from Acre and Nationwide, NatWest and Rightmove, and other fintechs – got readers thinking.

Elsewhere was the news that reforms to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings had been pushed back and first-time buyers were not realising their possible eligibility for a mortgage.