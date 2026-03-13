Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 13/03/2026

Aside from the uncertainty felt, technological developments in the mortgage sector – coming from Acre and Nationwide, NatWest and Rightmove, and other fintechs – got readers thinking.
Elsewhere was the news that reforms to Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) ratings had been pushed back and first-time buyers were not realising their possible eligibility for a mortgage.
Lenders pull products and hike rates as Middle East conflict shifts market
Average purchase and remortgage broker fees rise by nearly a quarter YOY
Launch of EPC reforms delayed until 2027
Rightmove and NatWest: a helpful tool or a shift in distribution? – Murphy
Fintechs are entering the mortgage lending space and it’s good for homebuyers – He
Prospective FTBs ‘putting themselves out of the running’ due to misunderstandings about mortgages, report says
Average mortgage rates breach 5% as market adjusts to US-Iran conflict volatility, Moneyfacts says
Mortgage repricing and product pulls continue as Iran war fallout persists
Acre brings full mortgage application process into CRM with Nationwide