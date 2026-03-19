Lenders press on with mortgage product pulls and rate hikes

More lenders have revised their mortgage product ranges, as they continue to adjust to uncertainty caused by the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Halifax has announced rate increases of 0.1% on all fixed rate purchase products and increases of 0.15% on all remortgage, product transfer and further advance fixed rates.

Meanwhile, its buy-to-let (BTL) subsidiary, BM Solutions, will increase personal ownership BTL and let to buy rates by between 0.08% and 0.19% and limited company BTL rates by between 0.05% and 0.15%.

Increases of 0.15% will be made to all product transfer and further advance rates.

Changes will apply from 20 March.

Santander announced it would increase all new business first-time buyer, homemover, large loan, remortgage and BTL rates by up to 0.3% from 20 March.

The largest increases will be made to all residential fixed rates, BTL purchase and remortgage, and residential tracker deals.

Across its product transfers, Santander will increase all 60%, 75%, 80% and 85% LTV two-, three-, five- and seven-year fixed rates by up to 0.19%, while all 90% loan-to-value (LTV) five-year fixes will rise by 0.06%.

For BTL product transfers, all two- and five-year fixes at 60% and 75% LTV will go up by as much as 0.17%.

Today, Clydesdale Bank pulled a selection of fixed mortgage rates.

This included the removal of two- and five-year fixed professional residential deals at 65-85% loan to value (LTV).

Further, the bank pulled its two- and five-year fixed broker exclusive remortgage deals at 75% LTV, as well as exclusive purchase options at 85% LTV. It also removed the two-year fix at 50% LTV for loans between £1m and £3m, as well as two-year fixed rates at 75% and 80% LTV for purchase and the remortgage fee offer exclusives.