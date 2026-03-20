Nottingham Building Society has expanded its new-build lending criteria and will now accept developer incentives of up to 5% of the property value.

Across its residential lending range, the mutual has widened its acceptance of builder incentives in a move that will assist borrowers purchasing newly built homes. Any offers made will also be valid for up to nine months.

Nottingham Building Society said the move was part of its aims to support brokers and borrowers alike when faced with the realities of the new-build sector, where developer incentives can be crucial in helping borrowers address affordability pressures or deposit gaps.

Matt Kingston (pictured), sales director at Nottingham Building Society, said: “Developer incentives have become a normal and often necessary part of the new build market. For many buyers, particularly first-time buyers, they can make the difference between being able to move forward with a purchase or remaining locked out of the market.

“Our role is to recognise those realities and respond in a way that supports brokers and borrowers while maintaining clear and responsible lending standards. By widening the incentives we can accept, we’re giving brokers greater flexibility and helping more customers navigate the practical challenges of buying a new home.”

Craig Hall, director of strategic partnerships at LSL Financial Services, added: “The new-build market continues to play a crucial role in increasing housing supply across the UK, and developer incentives are often a key part of making purchases viable for buyers.

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“Expanding the acceptance of builder incentives across Nottingham Building Society’s lending range gives brokers greater confidence when placing new build cases and helps ensure buyers can make the most of the support developers are offering.”