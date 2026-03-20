Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/03/2026

A commentary piece from UK Moneyman's Malcolm Davidson was our most read story this week.

In it, Davidson addressed the opportunity of lifetime mortgage advice in light of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) recent acknowledgement of the need to revisit traditional lending constraints.

Also of interest was our interview with Andy Deeks, CEO of Leeds Building Society, in which he discussed the mutual’s aspirations and vision for growth.

News around mortgage rate volatility due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East also ranked highly among our readers.