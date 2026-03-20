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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/03/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 20/03/2026
Kelly Newlands
Written By:
Posted:
March 20, 2026
Updated:
March 20, 2026
A commentary piece from UK Moneyman's Malcolm Davidson was our most read story this week.

In it, Davidson addressed the opportunity of lifetime mortgage advice in light of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) recent acknowledgement of the need to revisit traditional lending constraints.

Also of interest was our interview with Andy Deeks, CEO of Leeds Building Society, in which he discussed the mutual’s aspirations and vision for growth.

News around mortgage rate volatility due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East also ranked highly among our readers.

 

The FCA has spoken but are you listening? – Davidson

Sponsored

The new-build energy advantage

Sponsored by Halifax Intermediaries

I want Leek BS to be first choice in the markets we are known for, says CEO Deeks

Mortgage rates rise to average of 5.27% with further hikes feared

Glimmer of hope for first-time buyers after lost decade

MAB posts growth in advisers, revenue and profit for 2025

Lloyds funds ground-breaking green broker scholarship

Repricing surge eclipses mini Budget as 25,000 mortgage rates withdrawn in weeks

Renters’ Rights Act could drive rise in concessionary purchases as landlords look for easy exits, brokers say

Base rate held in light of US-Iran conflict

Mortgage shelf life falls as uncertainty rises

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