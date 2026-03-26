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Family BS brings back more five-year fixes

Family BS brings back more five-year fixes
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
March 26, 2026
Updated:
March 26, 2026
Family Building Society has reintroduced more five-year fixed rate deals to its offering.

This comes after the mutual brought back some of its two-year offerings and its five-year fixed 100% loan-to-value (LTV) Family Mortgage, following a withdrawal of its products due to market uncertainty. 

As of today, the five-year fixes are available across its core, joint borrower sole proprietor (JBSP), family mortgage and retirement interest-only (RIO) mortgages. 

For buy-to-let (BTL) borrowers, it has reintroduced options for UK and expat landlords, limited company, and houses in multiple occupation (HMOs). 

Family Building Society has also repriced its variable discounted interest-only products and launched variable discounted rates for existing repayment and BTL borrowers for switching and further advances. 

Examples of its new rates include a two-year fixed residential deal at 80% LTV with a £999 fee and a rate of 5.74%, and its five-year equivalent priced at 5.59%. 

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At 90% LTV, the two-year fixed JBSP product with a £599 fee has a rate of 5.89%, and the five-year fix has a rate of 5.74%. 

Darren Deacon, head of intermediary sales at Family Building Society, said: “We understand the acute frustration that intermediaries face in trying to source mortgages for their clients in the face of volatile swap rates and product availability. 

“This new, expanded product range is designed to provide increased choice for a wide range [of] borrowers and intermediaries alike who are faced with [a] continually changing marketplace.” 

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