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Miles joins HLPartnership as recruitment manager

Miles joins HLPartnership as recruitment manager
Samantha Partington
Written By:
Posted:
March 26, 2026
Updated:
March 26, 2026
HLPartnership, the mortgage and protection network, has appointed Toby Miles as recruitment manager, joining the business from Legal & General after eight-and-a-half years with the firm.

Miles (pictured) most recently worked as key relationship manager within Legal & General (L&G) Mortgage Club, where he was responsible for strategic relationships with key intermediary partners.

Before that, he was a telephone relationship manager for the mortgage club, supporting directly authorised brokers and helping them grow and scale their businesses.

Earlier in his career, he worked within L&G’s group protection division across customer service and sales roles.

At HLPartnership, Miles will work with firms exploring their next stage of growth, helping them understand the strength of the network’s proposition and the support available as part of the network.

Tom Barnett, sales and recruitment director at HLPartnership, said: “Toby brings strong experience of working with intermediary firms and a clear understanding of what businesses are looking for from a network. He has a strong background in relationship management and adviser support, and he will play an important role in demonstrating the strength of the HLPartnership proposition and the opportunities available to firms considering joining the network.”

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In January, the firm appointed Matthew Creswell as a senior recruitment manager to further strengthen its recruitment capability as the network targets adviser growth.

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