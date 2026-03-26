Mortgage Brain makes over 50 updates to CRM Brain

Mortgage technology provider Mortgage Brain has made notable updates to its CRM Brain platform following feedback from broker users.

More than 50 changes have been made to the system to improve performance and user feedback with new features and enhancements.

Mortgage Brain said existing users directly helped with the improvements, and the updated version comes with an instructional video showcasing the new features and how-to guides. These are all available in the Mortgage Brain Hub help centre.

Changes include the introduction of equity release and bridging finance journeys, broadening the types of cases advisers can manage, which Mortgage Brain said would support advisers looking to diversify.

Configurable CRM Brain alerts have also been added, allowing users to prioritise announcements, and the platform now displays a comprehensive case history, showing a complete audit trail of activity to improve visibility and compliance.

Sourcing Brain has been updated with a new re-sourcing feature, so brokers can re-source a case without rekeying information.

Sponsored Renters’ Rights Act: what landlords may be getting wrong Sponsored by BM Solutions

There have been enhancements to the buy-to-let (BTL) portfolio management to streamline workflows, and the client file and fact find areas now have an improved user experience and user interface.

Cloë Atkinson (pictured), chief operating officer at Mortgage Brain, said: “As we continue to migrate users onto CRM Brain, our priority is simple – deliver technology that makes a real difference to advisers.

“This release is built on continuous improvement, a clear roadmap, and close collaboration with our customers to ensure every enhancement is shaped by user feedback.”