Twenty7tec integrates conveyancer sourcing into RESEARCH platform

Twenty7tec has integrated the LMS Select solution directly into its RESEARCH platform to create an efficient journey from product sourcing through to the instruction of a solicitor.

The integration enables advisers to engage with conveyancing services as part of the sourcing process, using case data such as product type, lending requirements and location to identify suitable, approved legal firms.

By removing the need to source conveyancers separately, the integration is designed to reduce friction, improve efficiency and deliver better customer service.

Through the integration, advisers can initiate conveyancing quotes and instructions directly within the platform, with data transferring automatically into LMS.

Advisers can earn additional revenue through referral fees on completed cases.

Nathan Reilly (pictured), chief customer officer at Twenty7tec, said: “Advisers are looking for ways to reduce admin and create a more seamless experience for their clients. Integrating LMS into RESEARCH is about removing another point of friction in the process. By connecting sourcing and conveyancing, we’re helping advisers move cases forward more efficiently while delivering a more joined-up journey for clients.”

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The integration is now live within RESEARCH, with communications rolling out to users.

A dedicated webinar will follow on 8 April 2026 at 11am to demonstrate how advisers can use the function. Registrations are open now.