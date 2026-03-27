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Buckinghamshire BS adds discounted rate mortgages

Buckinghamshire BS adds discounted rate mortgages
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
March 27, 2026
Updated:
March 27, 2026
Buckinghamshire Building Society has brought out a range of discounted rate mortgages.

The discounted rates are available within the mutual’s first-time buyer, Credit Revive, Credit Restore, later life lending and buy-to-let (BTL) options, including offerings for limited company and expat landlords. 

Buckinghamshire Building Society said this reflected its practical and adaptable approach, supported by manual underwriting and considering cases on the individual basis. 

The mutual said the range would be suitable for borrowers who wanted flexibility and may not want to commit to longer-term fixed rates. 

Claire Askham (pictured), head of mortgage sales at Buckinghamshire Building Society, said: “Brokers are working with a growing number of clients who don’t fit a standard mould, whether that’s a first-time buyer facing affordability pressures or a landlord adapting to changing market conditions.

“Discounted rates can play an important role here, offering flexibility without requiring a longer-term fixed commitment. 

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“This latest range builds on what we’re known for – taking a practical, common-sense view of each case. By combining discounted products with manual underwriting, we’re giving brokers more ways to support their clients and place cases with confidence.” 

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