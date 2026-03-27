FCA to present at ERC summit to discuss later life market

The regulator will join later life advisers, lenders and industry professionals at the Equity Release Council’s Later Life Lending Summit, as the market responds to its study on the sector.

Thomas Francis, manager of the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA’s) mortgage policy team and leading its Mortgage Rule Review, will take part in a regulatory session, allowing advisers to engage with the regulator.

This will take place on 22 April in Bristol, and the event is being held in conjunction with the Association of Mortgage Intermediaries (AMI).

Last week, the FCA published a market study of the later life sector to determine whether changes should be made to lifetime and retirement interest-only (RIO) or new products were necessary.

The study will take place throughout the year, and also assess the advice process, the way later life lenders are funded, and the influence of third-party tools – such as sourcing systems – on products and competition.

The Later Life Lending Summit is part of the Equity Release Council and AMI’s wider plan to bring the market together and support the later life sector evolve from a niche part of the sector to mainstream.

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Other discussions will include the sector’s role in delivering good outcomes, particularly for borrowers with complex needs and in vulnerable circumstances.

The ERC said the event had been designed to keep advisers and firms ahead of the conversation.

Jim Boyd, CEO of the Equity Release Council, said: “The FCA’s market study is a significant and welcome moment for our sector. It reflects the growing importance of later life lending within the wider retirement landscape but also challenges us to continue raising standards.

“Our Bristol Summit provides a timely and important opportunity for open and constructive dialogue with industry leaders, advisers and our regulator on how we deliver better consumer understanding, stronger advice and consistently good outcomes to support a growing later life market.”

Stephanie Charman, chief executive of the AMI, added: “Engaging directly with the FCA at this stage offers an invaluable opportunity to shape industry practice and raise standards across the market.

“As advisers guide customers through increasingly complex later life financial decisions, their role has never been more critical. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide practical tools, insight and confidence to ensure advisers can deliver consistently high-quality outcomes.”