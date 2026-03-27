Foundation relaunches BTL and residential products

Foundation has relaunched products across both its buy-to-let (BTL) and residential ranges.

The lender temporarily withdrew products earlier this week due to uncertainty in the market, but said conditions had since settled.

Its relaunched BTL products including standard mortgages and options for houses in multiple occupation (HMOs), multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs), short-term lets, expats and options within both its Property and HMO Plus propositions.

The lender has changed fees on its five-year fixed rates, including a reduction for standard HMO products.

Foundation said this would enable brokers to confidently place complex cases.

Across its residential range, Foundation has reintroduced deals at 65% loan to value (LTV) within its F1 criteria tier, and new deals up to 85% LTV within its F2 range.

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There are also remortgage-only two- and five-year fixes, with incentives of either cashback or fee-assisted legals. The relaunched offering including products for key workers, joint borrower sole proprietors (JBSPs) and Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) savers.

This is not a relaunch of all of its products, but Foundation said the ranges had been streamlined to allow it to react to market changes faster. However, it has retained full coverage across its core lending areas.

Grant Hendry, director of sales at Foundation, said: “We took the decision earlier this week to withdraw products in response to a period of significant market movement and deep uncertainty. At the time, we felt that was the right step to ensure we could protect both our wider lending position and the service we offer to brokers.

“Since then, we have seen some signs of stability returning, and that has allowed us to relaunch this range of both buy-to-let and residential products. After just a few days, we are pleased to be back in the market, open to new business, and supporting brokers and their clients once again with a strong and relevant set of options.”

He said while the lender had changed some pricing and product structure, it remained focused on offering practical solutions to a wide range of borrowers and property types.

Hendry added: “However, it is important to be clear that the situation remains fluid. We are keeping a close watch on market developments and will continue to act quickly if conditions change. Our aim is to provide as much certainty as we can, while staying responsive in what is still a fast-moving environment.”