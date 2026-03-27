LV=’s market share rises to high of 6.9% as equity release sales nearly double

LV= expanded its equity release mortgage market share to a high of 6.9% in 2025, as mortgage sales almost doubled from £94m to £181m year-on-year.

Its financial results showed the business also saw an 8% jump in protection sales to £430m, giving LV= another market share high of 8.4%.

LV= said growth across these divisions reflected the strength of its product offerings, achieved amid rising competitive and margin pressures.

The company said “significant progress” had been made with a transformation programme to implement portals across the protection business, aiming to improve the customer, adviser and colleague experience with a faster self-service, shorter journey times and improved claims processes.

LV= has also invested in its core systems to improve the end-to-end experience for members, customers and advisers, resulting in reduced call waiting times and increased self-service functionality.

The company reported a loss before tax of £37m, compared with a profit of £51m in 2024, due to £100m in member bonuses.

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David Hynam, chief executive of LV=, said: “Our 2025 results demonstrate how we are consistently delivering for our members. We have maintained capital strength, enhanced investment performance and, most importantly for a mutual, shared £100m of bonuses with eligible members. Our results reflect our clear strategy, steady execution and a team focused on always doing the right thing for members, customers and advisers.”

He said the company remained “resilient in the face of market shifts and external pressures”, as it was “operating from a foundation of underlying financial strength”.

“Looking ahead, we remain focused on long‑term member value and the financial strength of the business. We will continue to invest where it matters, maintain strong capital discipline and do the right thing for our members today and for generations to come,” he added.