Quilter appoints former MAB director to grow mortgage network

Quilter Financial Planning has appointed Gordon Henderson as growth director to support the expansion of its mortgage and protection network.

Henderson (pictured) will focus on the recruitment of quality advice firms into the network, as well as supporting the growth ambitions of existing partner firms. He will report to Zara Bray, who was last year appointed distribution director for Quilter’s mortgage and protection network.

He joins from Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB), where he was recruitment director and previously regional sales director. He brings more than 30 years of experience across financial services, having built advice teams and supported firms’ growth through recruitment and business transformation.

Bray said: “We are delighted to welcome Gordon to the team. With his considerable experience in adviser recruitment, he brings a strong understanding of the challenges and opportunities facing firms seeking growth in today’s competitive environment. His practical perspective on achieving sustainable expansion will be invaluable as we continue to enhance our network.

“Gordon’s appointment underscores our commitment to investing in the mortgage and protection network, which continues to play a strategically important role in Quilter’s broader growth strategy.”