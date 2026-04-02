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Complex Buy To Let

Keystone Property Finance reintroduces fixed rates

Keystone Property Finance reintroduces fixed rates
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
April 2, 2026
Updated:
April 2, 2026
Keystone Property Finance has relaunched two- and five-year fixed rates to its buy-to-let (BTL) product ranges to give brokers and borrowers more choice in the unsettled market.

Last week, the lender added two-year tracker products to its range, after temporarily pulling fixed rate deals amid the changing market conditions. 

Keystone Property Finance has now resumed fixed rate lending across its core propositions, including standard, specialist, expat, holiday let, product transfer and PT Plus, and refurb to let exit products. 

Rates across the reintroduced range now start from 3.54% at 70% loan to value (LTV) for standard deals and from 3.59% for specialist deals, also at 70% LTV. 

Its expat rates begin at 4.89% at 65% LTV and holiday let rates from 5.64% at the same tier. 

Product transfer and PT Plus rates begin from 5.14% at 65% LTV, as do refurb to let exit rates at the same tier. 

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Keystone Property Finance will continue to offer its two-year trackers at 65% and 75% LTV, which track the base rate at bank base rate (BBR) plus 1.89% and BBR plus 1.99% respectively. 

Borrowers on tracker rates will be able to switch onto a fixed rate using Keystone Property Finance’s Switch & Fix capability after Easter. 

Elise Coole (pictured), managing director of Keystone Property Finance, said: “Throughout the past month of rapidly changing market conditions, our focus has been to ensure brokers continue to have access to the best options for their landlord clients. 

“Adding tracker products to our range last week provided immediate flexibility. The reintroduction now of fixed rates and upcoming Switch & Fix facility gives brokers greater choice when exploring both short- and longer-term solutions.” 

She added: “As a lender, it’s important we remain responsive to changing conditions. By adapting our product range, we’re helping brokers continue to place cases with confidence. 

“We will monitor the market closely and will act quickly where needed, with the aim of providing brokers with the support and product breadth they need and expect from Keystone.” 

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