BOI for Intermediaries welcomes Wiles back to national partnership role

Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries has appointed Lauren Wiles as a national partnership manager, bolstering its intermediary team.

Wiles (pictured), who is returning to Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries following maternity leave and a career break, will rejoin the team in April 2026.

With significant experience in intermediary support and mortgage marketing, Wiles’ focus will be on re-establishing strong, trusted and collaborative relationships with clients across the mortgage intermediary market.

She said: “I’m with Bank of Ireland for Intermediaries. Having built so many relationships across the intermediary market, it feels great to be reconnecting with colleagues and partners I’ve really valued working with.

“I’m also incredibly grateful for the support the bank has given me throughout my time away from the role. Their flexibility made a huge difference to me and my family. I’m excited to bring everything I’ve learned back and to contribute to the continued growth of our broker partnerships.”

Rhys Powell, interim head of distribution, said: “Since first joining us in 2019, Lauren has built strong and trusted relationships across the intermediary market, and her return reflects both her professional strengths and the value she brings to our customers and business.

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“We have ambitious growth plans for 2026 and our national partnership team are key partners for our network and mortgage club relationships, ensuring we continue to provide the highest standards of service and tailored support.”