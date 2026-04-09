Leeds BS hires Ward to bolster broker distribution team

Leeds Building Society has strengthened its intermediary distribution team with the appointment of Michelle Ward to the role of experienced corporate account manager.

Ward (pictured) joins from Virgin Money and Clydesdale Bank, where she held the role of national account manager. With more than 25 years’ experience in the mortgage industry, she brings extensive expertise across intermediary distribution, relationship management and strategic account development.

In her new role, Ward will play a key part in delivering Leeds Building Society’s corporate account strategy, focusing on deepening relationships with existing intermediary partners while developing new connections across the market.

She will also be responsible for acting on broker feedback and market insights to develop opportunities to support the society’s ambitions for growth.

James O’Reilly, head of intermediary partnerships at Leeds Building Society, said: “Michelle brings a wealth of experience and fresh perspective, and her appointment underlines our continued investment in the strength and depth of our partner relationships. We’re looking forward to introducing her to our corporate accounts and working together to deliver meaningful growth.”

Last month, Leeds Building Society announced it had struck an open banking partnership with brokerage Just Mortgages so that advisers and borrowers can benefit from quicker mortgage applications.