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Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/04/2026

Top 10 most read mortgage broker stories this week – 10/04/2026
Shekina Tuahene
Written By:
Posted:
April 10, 2026
Updated:
April 10, 2026
Nationwide absorbing Virgin Money, prompting the latter's CEO to retire, was the top story this week.

Other mortgage stories that grabbed readers’ interest were a marginal fall in average rates and appointments across Paradigm and Leeds Building Society.

 

 

Virgin boss exits as integration into Nationwide completes

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The growth of ‘just-off-high-street’ lending

Sponsored by Pepper Money

Average mortgage rates fall for the first time since March, says Moneyfacts

Mortgage 1st eyes further growth with Key Mortgages buyout

How March reset the entire market for 2026, and possibly, beyond – Goodall

Remortgaging using modified affordability assessments climbs 126%

Paradigm hires Weiss as head of sales

Leeds BS hires Ward to bolster broker distribution team

House prices dip as buyers hang back to monitor mortgage rates – Halifax

Rate shock sparks rush for shorter-term, flexible mortgages – Moneyfacts

Market disruption fails to dent first-time buyer appetite in Q1

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