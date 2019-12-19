The stories which defined specialist lending in 2019

The year began with Magellan Homeloans withdrawing from the market and this followed the demise of Amicus at the end of 2018. Secure Trust Bank too closed its doors to new business.
When Fleet Mortgages announced it was pausing lending that added to the nervousness in the market.
But the buy-to-let specialist returned in April with a fresh £1bn funding line and has since added further funding to its reserves.
Lendy’s end came in the summer through a long slow build-up of warnings precipitating a sharp collapse which has left lenders and borrowers exposed and stuck in a potentially costly administration process.
The market also saw two of the largest lenders, OneSavings Bank and Charter Court, announce plans to merge.
After a Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigation found there were sufficient competing forces, the deal completed.
Aside from lender upheaval, the market has continued to focus on complexity, with houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) being a particular centre for attention.
And the issues of conveyancing, fraud, regulation and specialist packagers will always remain high on broker agendas.
