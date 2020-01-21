Crystal appoints group sales director

Master broker Crystal Specialist Finance has appointed Jason Berry as group sales director in a newly created role.

Berry (pictured) will lead the firm’s field and telephone sales teams and also take responsibility for distribution and sales strategy.

He left Uinsure last year where he was director of sales and has previously led the sales function at Platform Home Loans.

Berry has begun his role immediately on an interim basis.

Crystal Specialist Finance managing director Jo Breeden said he was delighted to be working with Berry.

“His reputation and background speak for itself and he is a great fit for the business,” he said.

“His passion and vision is in line with ours, and this underlines our commitment to working with our broker partners to continually improve our service and offering, and even after an outstanding set of sales results last year it shows our focus on continually raising the bar.”

Berry added he was excited to be working with the team.

“Crystal has achieved outstanding sales growth in recent years but the potential to improve still further is clearly visible,” he said.

“There is undoubted talent within the company and I very much look forward to sharing my experience so existing skills can be developed and most importantly record sales volumes can be delivered.”