You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Primus and Affirmative in final hour £380,000 loan to keep project on track

by:
  • 21/01/2020
  • 0
Primus and Affirmative in final hour £380,000 loan to keep project on track
Broker Primus Finance has partnered with lender Affirmative to arrange a final hour-loan of £380,000 saving a housing project in Lincolnshire.

 

Primus Finance’s client owned an unencumbered site with full planning permission in a rural spot in Lincolnshire. They had been turned down by another lender at the last minute owing to the location of the proposed development. 

Kyne McAllister, business development manager, North West, Midlands and Wales, at Affirmative, referred the case straight to Chi Ho, the lender’s head of underwriting. The Affirmative team worked with the client’s people to complete the deal before Christmas enabling the project to stay on schedule for 2020. 

“This was a very straightforward case which needed common sense to complete. We are very much open for business and here to lend, even on property or land in semi-rural locations that may put off others. We quickly established this was a developer and project we’d be happy to fund,” said McAllister.

Steve Pollard, senior bridging consultant at Primus Finance, said: “The client needed a lender that ticked all boxes in terms of loan size, site location and developer experience, and that could turn around the application as quickly as possible, because the developer wanted to get started on the build.

“Affirmative were a new addition to our development finance panel and I was really impressed with the broker-centric service from their underwriting team and solicitors,” Pollard added.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Lenders ‘getting wise’ to unsuitable permitted development projects – analysis

The UK’s permitted development (PD) regime has delivered “a mixed bag” of housing, but widening the rules may not deliver more...

Close