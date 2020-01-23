You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Together appoints London BDM

  • 23/01/2020
Together has appointed Ash Kendall as its business development manager (BDM) for London, making him responsible for managing and maintaining broker relationships in the capital.

 

Kendall (pictured) spent the last two years with Fiduciam, where he dealt with the lender’s complex short-term loan cases up to £25m. In his new role, he will report to Sundeep Patel, head of intermediary relations in London. 

Kendall, who is originally from Manchester, said: “I’ve been offered a great opportunity to join Sundeep and his team in London and I’m excited about this new venture. Together’s size and product offering is impressive and I can’t wait to get started.”  

Patel added: “Ash will be a fantastic addition to the team in London as we continue to expand across the capital. We have great ambitions to grow as a business and increase our successes, so this is a great time for him to join at this key period of expansion.”

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

