Together appoints London BDM

Kendall (pictured) spent the last two years with Fiduciam, where he dealt with the lender’s complex short-term loan cases up to £25m. In his new role, he will report to Sundeep Patel, head of intermediary relations in London.
Kendall, who is originally from Manchester, said: “I’ve been offered a great opportunity to join Sundeep and his team in London and I’m excited about this new venture. Together’s size and product offering is impressive and I can’t wait to get started.”
Patel added: “Ash will be a fantastic addition to the team in London as we continue to expand across the capital. We have great ambitions to grow as a business and increase our successes, so this is a great time for him to join at this key period of expansion.”