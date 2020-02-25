Mortgage Magic offers CRM platform to small brokers for free

Mortgage Magic, which launched its CRM and mortgage management platform earlier this month, has pledged to support qualifying small mortgage brokerages by offering its platform on a no cost basis.

The platform, which incorporates AI technology, helps mortgage advisers to operate their businesses, while maintaining file checks for compliance.

The cloud-based platform offers built-in case tracking, optional electronic ID verification, secure GDPR compliant document storage and encrypted email transmission.

Tanjir Sugar, CEO of Mortgage Magic, said the company was keen to establish strong ties with all adviser firms, regardless of their size.

Small mortgage intermediaries can apply for a free period which can range from a number of months to an indefinite period depending on their particular circumstances. The package also includes the Mortgage Magic app.

He said: “We want to arm small companies with the same cutting edge technology available to larger companies. It was one of the motivations behind my creating this back office system.

“I feel strongly that this should not be restricted to larger companies on the basis of cost but is made available to small intermediaries who may be reluctant to make an investment on the basis of cost.”

Mortgage Magic is available to the wider broker network on a free trial basis which can last between seven days to a month, depending on the size of the firm. Once the trial is over, the cost will depend on the size of subscriptions and the features which have been subscribed to.

Oil tycoon and technology investor Sam Malin recently invested in Mortgage Magic and former Conservative MP Sir Tony Baldry was appointed chairman.