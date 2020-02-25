You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Mortgage Magic offers CRM platform to small brokers for free

by:
  • 25/02/2020
  • 0
Mortgage Magic offers CRM platform to small brokers for free
Mortgage Magic, which launched its CRM and mortgage management platform earlier this month, has pledged to support qualifying small mortgage brokerages by offering its platform on a no cost basis.

 

The platform, which incorporates AI technology, helps mortgage advisers to operate their businesses, while maintaining file checks for compliance.  

The cloud-based platform offers built-in case tracking, optional electronic ID verification, secure GDPR compliant document storage and encrypted email transmission. 

Tanjir Sugar, CEO of Mortgage Magic, said the company was keen to establish strong ties with all adviser firms, regardless of their size. 

Small mortgage intermediaries can apply for a free period which can range from a number of months to an indefinite period depending on their particular circumstances. The package also includes the Mortgage Magic app. 

He said: “We want to arm small companies with the same cutting edge technology available to larger companies. It was one of the motivations behind my creating this back office system. 

“I feel strongly that this should not be restricted to larger companies on the basis of cost but is made available to small intermediaries who may be reluctant to make an investment on the basis of cost.” 

Mortgage Magic is available to the wider broker network on a free trial basis which can last between seven days to a month, depending on the size of the firm. Once the trial is over, the cost will depend on the size of subscriptions and the features which have been subscribed to.  

Oil tycoon and technology investor Sam Malin recently invested in Mortgage Magic and former Conservative MP Sir Tony Baldry was appointed chairman. 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
two people shaking hands
Specialist distributors team up with Castle Trust and Foundation Home Loans

Castle Trust has joined specialist distributor First 4 Bridging’s panel.

Close