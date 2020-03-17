The Cambridge expands holiday let range

Cambridge Building Society has widened its distribution of holiday let mortgages to the whole market and added a discounted deal for borrowers.

After launching its five-year fixed rate holiday let product exclusively through TBMC, The Cambridge has now expanded the range.

The society’s holiday let mortgage range includes the five-year fixed rate now offered at a reduced rate of 3.54 per cent and a new two-year discounted rate offered at 3.39 per cent.

Both products are offered up to 75 per cent loan to value with a minimum loan size of £50,000 with no upfront fee.

Tracy Simpson (pictured), head of lending at The Cambridge, said: “This range further enhances the strong proposition we already offer landlords and puts my expert teams in a great position to support even more customers.”