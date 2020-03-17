You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

The Cambridge expands holiday let range

  • 17/03/2020
The Cambridge expands holiday let range
Cambridge Building Society has widened its distribution of holiday let mortgages to the whole market and added a discounted deal for borrowers.

 

After launching its five-year fixed rate holiday let product exclusively through TBMC, The Cambridge has now expanded the range.

The society’s holiday let mortgage range includes the five-year fixed rate now offered at a reduced rate of 3.54 per cent and a new two-year discounted rate offered at 3.39 per cent.

Both products are offered up to 75 per cent loan to value with a minimum loan size of £50,000 with no upfront fee.

Tracy Simpson (pictured), head of lending at The Cambridge, said: “This range further enhances the strong proposition we already offer landlords and puts my expert teams in a great position to support even more customers.”

 

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

