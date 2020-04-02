You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Shawbrook limits all LTVs to 75 per cent; adds further assessments

by:
  • 02/04/2020
  • 0
Shawbrook limits all LTVs to 75 per cent; adds further assessments
Shawbrook is limiting all loan to values (LTV) on its first charge and short-term ranges to 75 per cent, with all applications over 65 per cent LTV subject to an additional assessment.

 

In communication to brokers, the lender also highlighted the importance of ensuring that advice previously given to clients remained valid in the current circumstances.

The changes have come in response to the restrictions in place around the coronavirus crisis and have forced the specialist lending industry to make significant adjustments.

Shawbrook acknowledged the additional assessments would mean applications would take more time and said it has also increased rates and margins on certain products and LTVs.

However, in a communication sent to brokers, the lender added that all full mortgage offers already in place would be honoured, regardless of LTV.

All other pipeline cases will be assessed based on the new 75 per cent LTV maximum and the additional assessment over 65 per cent LTV.

 

Check bridging advice

In its short-term offering, the lender has withdrawn its heavy refurbishment products noting that: “The pandemic has substantially impacted the construction industry and supply chains. We are unable therefore to consider lending for this purpose until further notice,” it said.

Developer exit applications will be assessed on a case-by-case basis and will assume that the assets will be held for term, rather than sold.

Standard buy-to-let term affordability criteria will apply and market rent will therefore be a key consideration in applications, the lender noted.

And it added that changes to regulated bridging products may impact the initial advice provided. “Please ensure that all new and pipeline cases remain compliant with your advice process and MCOB rules prior to completion,” it added.

For commercial loan borrowers, it has added in a requirement for a minimum personal guarantee of 25 per cent of the loan amount.

 

Sustainable lending approach

Emma Cox, sales director for property finance at Shawbrook Bank commented: “As we are all fully aware, these are unprecedented times and at Shawbrook, we are constantly reviewing how to best support our brokers and customers.

“We have been following the impact of Covid-19 closely and have been considering Shawbrook’s response very carefully.

“Continuing to support our brokers and customers is one of our main priorities, and these changes to the commercial offering enable us to do just that.

“The product alterations ensure we safeguard the interests of our customers and maintain a sustainable approach to lending in a changing and challenging environment.”

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

  • RT @mortgagesols: Bank of England has cut base rate to 0.1% following special Monetary Policy Committee meeting.
Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
F4B and Grosvenor Funding provide bridge after coronavirus scuppers BTL deal

First 4 Bridging (F4B) and Grosvenor Funding have secured a four-day completion on a bridging loan facility to allow a...

Close