Mortgage industry NHS fundraiser launched

A mortgage industry competition to raise funds for the NHS Charities Together appeal has been launched.

The online poker tournament which has been organised by packager Brilliant Solutions is free to play, with no money bet or gambled, and aims to bring the industry together, although donations can be made without playing.

All funds are collected through a voluntary donation via the company’s Just Giving page which has been setup to donate to NHS Charities Together.

“Players participate for fun and industry pride, as well as the chance to win what will surely be the coveted winner’s trophy,” the packager said.

The event will kick off in May and registrations are open until the end of April with almost 100 people signed up for the tournament and more than £600 raised after only a few days.

Come together as an industry

Brilliant Solutions managing director Matthew Arena said the firm was keen to emphasise this was purely for fun and fund raising, with no gambling activity.

“We hope that players will be generous and together, as an industry, we can raise a significant sum for the NHS,” he said.

“No doubt it will help some people who are bored of watching TV all evening too. We wanted to ensure that players of any ability can participate and this setup has achieved that.”

Sales director Michael Craig added: “Removing the association with gambling was crucial for us and it took a while to find an appropriate setup to do this but I am pleased to say we have managed it.

“The company has planned an industry wide fund raiser for some time and we did not want to let Covid-19 stop us this year when it is clear that these efforts are more important than ever.

“We are gaining momentum with this quickly so it is proving popular already.”

Donations can be made on the Just Giving page and details on how to register for the event and participate can be found on the firm’s website or by contacting Michael Craig on Michael@brilliantsolutions.co.uk.

The tournament is open to anybody with any connection to the mortgage industry whatsoever and sharing the details is being encouraged.