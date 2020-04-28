Masthaven adds fee-free remortgage range

The specialist bank has released the limited-edition products two-year and five-year fixed products as its reports continued demand for remortgages during the coronavirus outbreak.

The deals are available up to 65 per cent loan to value (LTV) with a maximum loan of £250,000.

A two-year fix is available at 3.59 per cent and a five-year fix at 3.99 per cent – early repayment charges for both deals are two per cent in the first year and one per cent after that.

The lender also confirmed it is accepting automated valuation models (AVMs), rather than physical property inspections, on new products where possible.

Rob Barnard, director of intermediaries at Masthaven (pictured), said: “Many homeowners are approaching the end of their current mortgage scheme and are beginning to explore their options.

“Brokers are working to support that process, and Masthaven is supporting homeowners and intermediaries with this new range of fees-free products.

“At Masthaven, we are working to respond positively to changes in the market and these new products follow the launch of our new bridging valuation options earlier this month. We are doing all we can to support our broker partners as we trade together through this challenging time.”