Shawbrook launches second charge range up to 75 per cent LTV

The lender is using a combination of drive-by valuations and automated valuation models (AVMs) to support its offering during the coronavirus restrictions.

Drive by valuations are available up to a maximum net loan amount of £300,000 up to 75 per cent LTV.

For properties in England and Wales, AVMs are available up to 65 per cent LTV to a maximum net loan of £300,000, and up to 75 per cent LTV for maximum net loans up to £100,000.

In mainland Scotland AVMs will cover a maximum net loan of £100,000 up to 65 per cent LTV, with maximum net loans up to £50,000 permitted to 75 per cent LTV.

Properties purchased within the last 12 months where the loan is for home improvement and a maximum of £100,000 and 75 per cent LTV can use the purchase price for valuation.

AVMs are subject to a minimum confidence score of five.

Rates and loans

Variable rates on the products begin at four per cent, a two-year fix at 65 per cent LTV with £300 lender fee starts at 4.4 per cent, while a five-year fix with no fee at 75 per cent LTV is 5.3 per cent.

The maximum loan to income allowed is six times, there are no early repayment charges (ERCs) and no charges for overpayments, with loans allowed between £10,000 to £500,000.

The minimum standard credit score is 350 with the minimum debt consolidation credit score at 375 with one unsecured arrears allowed in the last 12 months, providing the borrower is currently up to date.

A maximum broker fee of 12.5 per cent is capped at £7,500.

Commission levels are two per cent for master brokers and 1.5 per cent through networks and mortgage clubs.