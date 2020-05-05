You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Shawbrook ups cover rates on HMOs and Masthaven widens AVM limits

by:
  • 05/05/2020
  • 0
Shawbrook ups cover rates on HMOs and Masthaven widens AVM limits
Shawbrook is increasing its debt service cover ratios (DSCR) on houses in multiple occupation (HMO) applications.

 

In a communication sent to brokers, the lender said it was doing so as a temporary measure in response to the changing environment.

Cases submitted up to 1 May will be honoured on the previous conditions, it noted.

The pay rate on five-year fixes or longer that have more than a ten-year term is increasing from 175 per cent to 195 per cent on personal applications, and from 150 per cent to 165 per cent on limited companies.

The stress rate, which applies to all variable term loans up to 30 years and all fixed rates up to year total term, is going up to 180 per cent for personal applications and to 165 per cent for limited companies.

Shawbrook Bank head of sales Gavin Seaholme told Specialist Lending Solutions: “Shawbrook have made this temporary move to support sustainability through these difficult times, across an inherently complex asset class.

“Ultimately, a good customer outcome sits at the heart of our decision making and we feel this is the right thing to do to ensure the customer is protected in the long term, and to ensure we as a business retain a strong offering in support of HMO investors.”

 

 

 

Masthaven ups AVMs

Meanwhile, Masthaven is increasing the scope of its automated valuations.

A communication to brokers from the lender said for the first time it was introducing AVMs for first charge residential purchases, buy-to-let remortgages and buy-to-let purchases.

It is also increasing the maximum AVM loan levels for residential remortgages and residential second charges.

Maximum loan-to-values will be 65 per cent using AVMs, with maximum loan values for residential purchases and remortgage at £350,000 for confidence level six, and £250,000 for confidence level five.

The same conditions apply for buy-to-let purchases and remortgages.

For second charges, loans up to £150,000 or 65 per cent LTV will require confidence level six, with up to 60 per cent LTV needing confidence level five.

Last week, Masthaven launched a fee-free product range for residential remortgages.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Nucleus provides £1.3m loan and overdraft facility

Nucleus Commercial Finance has provided a £1.3m facility to a steelwork specialist firm.

Close