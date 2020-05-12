You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

LendInvest launches BTL Plus mortgage

by:
  • 12/05/2020
  • 0
LendInvest launches BTL Plus mortgage
LendInvest has launched a one-year fixed-rate remortgage product through a panel of intermediary partners and packagers.

 

The BTL Plus one-year fixed-rate of 3.45 per cent is available up to 65 per cent loan to value (LTV). For borrowers with a 30 per cent deposit the rate is 3.55 per cent.

There is a product fee of 1.5 per cent which can be added to the loan.

Affordability is calculated at an interest cover ratio (ICR) of five per cent against the total gross loan amount.

The mortgage is available on standard property types up to a maximum value of £500,000.

The BTL Plus product is designed for landlords who are currently on a higher standard variable rate, seeking to move to a lower rate with the option to leverage in the future.

LendInvest is using desktop valuations carried out by Connells.

Andy Virgo (pictured), director for buy to let at LendInvest, said: “Right now the team is focused on building products that our customers need during this unusual time.

“To do so we must play to our strengths and get innovative when it comes to product development which is why we are particularly excited to announce the launch of our BTL Plus mortgage today.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Skipton BS excludes debt consolidation from remortgages

Skipton for Intermediaries has stopped offering capital raising for debt consolidation on remortgages.

Close