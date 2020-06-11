TMW and HTB increase BTL rates

From today, TMW has increased rates by up to 0.5 per cent, an average increase of 0.3 per cent, for its limited company mortgages.

Options are available with a £1,995 fee, £995 fee and zero fee.

Two-year deals start from 3.09 per cent with the £1,995 fee, while the five-year products start at 3.59 per cent also with a £1,995 fee.

A TMW spokesperson told Specialist Lending Solutions: “This change has been made to reflect a shift in the limited company market. However, our rates remain among the most competitive products in this segment.”

HTB

Meanwhile, HTB is increasing its lending rates by 0.25 per cent for all specialist mortgages buy-to-let and semi-commercial products from 15 June.

Alex Upton, commercial director at HTB (pictured), said: “We closely monitor lending and market conditions in order to offer competitive service and products.

“As part of our commitment to our brokers, we will always endeavour to give at least two days’ notice in advance of any rate increases to help in managing their business.”