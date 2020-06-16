Octane hires two BDMs as Aspen bolsters underwriting team

Octane has appointed two new business development managers (BDMs) as Aspen has promoted underwriters and made new hires.

Samantha Emery and Bethan Jones (pictured) have joined Octane Capital as BDMs.

Emery was previously at lender Together as regional development director, while Jones was at Habito as a relationship manager.

Both will report into managing director Mark Posniak.

Emery is to focus on the South East and professional services sector and Jones will look after brokers in Wales along with the lender’s buy-to-let proposition.

Jones said: “I’m delighted to be joining Octane at such an exciting point in their growth and fully intend to make our new buy-to-let proposition a huge success.”

Posniak added: “To have someone with Samantha’s experience, knowledge and contacts join our sales team is a real boost for everyone at Octane.

“Hiring her was a little bit unusual in that she has yet to meet most of the team face-to-face as she started during lockdown.

“But she’s already fitted in, albeit digitally for now, and we can’t wait to properly welcome her onboard once our office is back open.

“We’re also hoping that Bethan’s experience as a mortgage broker will stand her in good stead with our introducers as she will have walked many miles in their shoes and knows what it takes to get deals over the line.”

Aspen Bridging adds underwriters

Aspen has promoted Harry Baker to credit manager from the role of senior underwriter and Prabhat Talwar has been appointed as senior underwriter.

Baker will be responsible for organising and overseeing the day-to-day work of the underwriting team as well as handling key larger cases.

In 2019, he completed numerous deals including a £2.7m development exit loan in Warwickshire and £3.4m new build purchase of flats in Battersea.

At the same time, Jamaal Mckoy has joined the team as underwriter; he previously held underwriting positions at Legal & General and Paragon Banking Group.

Saif Khalique is also starting his finance career as an underwriter.

Jack Coombs, director at Aspen Bridging said: “Throughout the crisis we continued take a proactive approach to lending, being one of the first to introduce desktop valuations and more recently to raise our loan to value and maximum loan amount.

“This placed us in a strong position both during lockdown and since the restrictions have been eased, our pipeline has seen a record number of substantiated enquiries.

“Harry and Prabhat’s knowledge and commitment are second-to-none, and Jamaal and Saif have already shown to be up for the challenge. With the new team we will continue to innovate and deliver excellent service for brokers and their customers.”