Hope Capital begins remote valuations

Hope Capital has changed its valuation policy to accept automated valuation models (AVM), drive by surveys and desktop valuations.

The lender said the expansion of its valuation options will suit cases where speed is a priority and can help to make a loan more affordable, as remote valuations are cheaper than physical surveys.

Hope Capital said by taking this decision it is future-proofing itself against similar scenarios whereby valuers are unable to enter properties or there is huge demand on valuers.

These new options for valuations are part of the new Hope Capital Custom Collection which comprises six different products, features and options.

Gary Bailey (pictured), managing director of Hope Capital, said: “It’s fantastic that we’re now able to accept a far broader range of valuation types.

“Often a full valuation can take considerably more time than we may have. Particularly given current circumstances it’s now more important than ever that we’re flexible and can operate swiftly.”