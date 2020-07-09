You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Gatehouse Bank appoints John Coles as asset manager

by:
  • 09/07/2020
  • 0
Gatehouse Bank appoints John Coles as asset manager
Gatehouse Bank has appointed John Coles as an asset manager in its real estate investment advisory team.

 

He has joined from Hearthstone Investments, where he was an investment manager for two year, and was responsible for a fund aimed at developing a portfolio of privately rented properties in the UK.  

Coles (pictured) began his career as a surveyor, before moving to Mapeley Estates in 2014 where he worked as an asset manager for four years.  

Gatehouse’s real estate investment advisory team sources, manages and advises on investments across the UK including build to rent schemes and private rented sector (PRS) properties. 

In his new role, Coles will support the build to rent team in growing its portfolio of single family units and assist in the expansion of the bank’s PRS business and build to rent funds. He will report to chief commercial officer Paul Stockwell. 

Stockwell said: “I am delighted that John has joined Gatehouse Bank, his expertise and experience in the build to rent sector will make him a great asset to the team. 

“Gatehouse’s activity in the private rented sector and specifically the build to rent market has been expanding rapidly over the past few years, and 2020 is on course to be another busy year for the bank.” 

Coles added: “Gatehouse has a proven track record of delivering and managing PRS and build to rent schemes.  

With both sectors expected to continue expanding over the coming years, this is an exciting time to join the bank’s real estate team and be a part of a growing market.”

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Paradigm shift in planning rules will help SME developers – Tooth

It has been a difficult couple of months for the industry. The effects of the Covid-19 crisis have permeated each...

Close