Gatehouse Bank appoints John Coles as asset manager

Gatehouse Bank has appointed John Coles as an asset manager in its real estate investment advisory team.

He has joined from Hearthstone Investments, where he was an investment manager for two year, and was responsible for a fund aimed at developing a portfolio of privately rented properties in the UK.

Coles (pictured) began his career as a surveyor, before moving to Mapeley Estates in 2014 where he worked as an asset manager for four years.

Gatehouse’s real estate investment advisory team sources, manages and advises on investments across the UK including build to rent schemes and private rented sector (PRS) properties.

In his new role, Coles will support the build to rent team in growing its portfolio of single family units and assist in the expansion of the bank’s PRS business and build to rent funds. He will report to chief commercial officer Paul Stockwell.

Stockwell said: “I am delighted that John has joined Gatehouse Bank, his expertise and experience in the build to rent sector will make him a great asset to the team.

“Gatehouse’s activity in the private rented sector and specifically the build to rent market has been expanding rapidly over the past few years, and 2020 is on course to be another busy year for the bank.”

Coles added: “Gatehouse has a proven track record of delivering and managing PRS and build to rent schemes.

“With both sectors expected to continue expanding over the coming years, this is an exciting time to join the bank’s real estate team and be a part of a growing market.”