You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Majority of commercial finance brokers back to full capacity – UTB

by:
  • 09/07/2020
  • 0
Majority of commercial finance brokers back to full capacity – UTB
More than half of commercial finance brokers surveyed by United Trust Bank say they are back to operating at their pre-Covid-19 level of capacity.

 

A further 18 per cent are operating with two thirds of their staff back at work. Only two per cent of brokers said their businesses were closed.

The survey, of more than 120 brokers in the last week of June, revealed a largely positive view about brokers’ ability to recover from the effects of the Covid-19 lockdown.

Some 40 per cent of advisers said currently less than a quarter of their staff were based in the office, but 72 per cent of respondents expected to have all their staff back in the office on a regular basis by the end of October.

However, almost 20 per cent of brokers surveyed said it was unlikely their companies would return to the working arrangements that were in place before the lockdown.

The majority of brokers said they wanted to maintain a flexible, home working style when the pandemic was over.

Three quarters of brokers said social distancing was not detrimental to their business.

The majority of brokers said they thought it would be next year before their business levels recovered to pre-pandemic levels, while 40 per cent said normality would return in quarter four this year. Just five per cent thought it would take until 2022.

Harley Kagan, group managing director of United Trust Bank, said: “The relaxation of social distancing measures and travel restrictions has enabled many staff to return to work, though clearly it will be some time before brokers and lenders can be fully staffed, and that’s if they choose to return to the same working practices they had in place before the pandemic hit.

“Technology has certainly made flexible and home working a viable and sustainable option for many businesses and UTB’s considerable investment in fintech over the last two years has been money well spent.

“How long it takes for property and asset finance markets to recover remains to be seen and broker opinions are divided. The threat of a second wave of Covid-19 is ever present and avoiding another widespread lockdown is vital to the recovery of our industry and the UK economy as a whole.

“Recent events in Leicester show how easily the pandemic can resurface and extend disruption and we hope brokers, colleagues and customers stay safe and well,” he added.

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Samantha Partington is a freelance trade and consumer journalist writing about property and personal finance. Previously she worked worked for the Daily Mail and Property Week. She is the former deputy editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. Before becoming a journalist, Samantha worked as a mortgage broker and latterly for a mortgage, bridging and secured loan lender. Samantha is CeMAP qualified. Follow her on Twitter @SamJPartington1.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
Chancellor should have axed stamp duty surcharge to help boost rental supply – Rowntree

The chancellor’s decision to temporarily cut stamp duty for transactions below £500,000 is a welcome one, but not going further...

Close