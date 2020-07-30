HTB increases maximum LTGDV

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has increased its maximum loan to gross development value (LTGDV) to 65 per cent for development finance loans up to £6m.

The lender said the move is part of a deliberate focus to assist smaller experienced developers who would benefit from additional leverage and support from a bank lender.

David Alcock, managing director of development finance (pictured) said: “We recognise the day to day issues smaller builders face in securing viable sites and navigating a challenging planning system.

“There are many pressures associated with being a small housebuilder right now so we are trying to help where we can.

“While we do lend up to £15m, we’ve taken the decision to provide extra leverage on loans up to £6m by increasing LTGDV up to 65 per cent in this space.”