Commercial Finance

HTB increases maximum LTGDV

  • 30/07/2020
Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has increased its maximum loan to gross development value (LTGDV) to 65 per cent for development finance loans up to £6m.

 

The lender said the move is part of a deliberate focus to assist smaller experienced developers who would benefit from additional leverage and support from a bank lender.

David Alcock, managing director of development finance (pictured) said: “We recognise the day to day issues smaller builders face in securing viable sites and navigating a challenging planning system.

“There are many pressures associated with being a small housebuilder right now so we are trying to help where we can.

“While we do lend up to £15m, we’ve taken the decision to provide extra leverage on loans up to £6m by increasing LTGDV up to 65 per cent in this space.”

 

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

