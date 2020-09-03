Octopus hires BDM and makes two promotions

Octopus Real Estate, part of Octopus Group, has promoted two members of its team and hired an internal business development manager (BDM), all in its Manchester office.

Kayley Stelfox (pictured) will be responsible for liasing with prospective clients, brokers and underwriters in her role as internal BDM and will bring local knowledge of the market to her position.

She joins from Ultimate Finance, where she was a funding adviser for six years.

Steve Bowes, who joined Octopus Real Estate as an internal business development manager in 2019, has been promoted to external business development manager.

He will be responsible for developing relationships with brokers in the North region and writing new business for the company.

Suparn Sapatnekar has been promoted to senior credit manager.

Sapatnekar joined the company in 2014 and relocated from London when Octopus Real Estate opened its Manchester office last year.

He will be tasked with making complex lending decisions and the progression of the junior credit manager, Chris Danks, who was promoted from case manager earlier this year.

Chris Timms, head of sales for the North at Octopus Real Estate, said: “Almost a year on from opening our Manchester office, we’re thrilled to be able to promote three members of the team, as well as bring Kayley on board, as we look to continue to establish ourselves in the North.

“The team has great enthusiasm and strong knowledge of the local market, with Steve, Suparn and Chris typifying both of these qualities.

“Welcoming Kayley to the team with her experience in the region compliments the team’s strong knowledge of the market. As our loan book grows, we only expect the team’s headcount to increase.”