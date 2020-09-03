You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Octopus hires BDM and makes two promotions

by:
  • 03/09/2020
  • 0
Octopus hires BDM and makes two promotions
Octopus Real Estate, part of Octopus Group, has promoted two members of its team and hired an internal business development manager (BDM), all in its Manchester office.

 

Kayley Stelfox (pictured) will be responsible for liasing with prospective clients, brokers and underwriters in her role as internal BDM and will bring local knowledge of the market to her position.  

She joins from Ultimate Finance, where she was a funding adviser for six years.  

Steve Bowes, who joined Octopus Real Estate as an internal business development manager in 2019, has been promoted to external business development manager.

He will be responsible for developing relationships with brokers in the North region and writing new business for the company 

Suparn Sapatnekar has been promoted to senior credit manager.  

Sapatnekar joined the company in 2014 and relocated from London when Octopus Real Estate opened its Manchester office last year.

He will be tasked with making complex lending decisions and the progression of the junior credit manager, Chris Danks, who was promoted from case manager earlier this year. 

Chris Timms, head of sales for the North at Octopus Real Estate, said: “Almost a year on from opening our Manchester office, we’re thrilled to be able to promote three members of the team, as well as bring Kayley on board, as we look to continue to establish ourselves in the North.

“The team has great enthusiasm and strong knowledge of the local market, with Steve, Suparn and Chris typifying both of these qualities. 

“Welcoming Kayley to the team with her experience in the region compliments the team’s strong knowledge of the market. As our loan book grows, we only expect the team’s headcount to increase.” 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
MAB analyses the importance of protecting borrowers at The Mortgage Administrator Ivent

Mortgage Advice Bureau (MAB) will assess the importance of ensuring borrowers are fully protected and how administrators can support adviser...

Close