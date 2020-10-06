You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Commercial Finance -

Commercial Finance

Paragon appoints relationship director

by:
  • 06/10/2020
  • 0
Paragon Bank has appointed Rebecca Murphy as relationship director for its development finance operation.

 

Murphy (pictured) joins from LendInvest where she spent five years working across investor relations and then portfolio and relationship management within the development finance team.

Before that she was with Goldman Sachs for two years working in prime brokerage sales.

Murphy will be based in the development finance team’s Gracechurch Street head office in London and will work with clients across England, Paragon said.

Murphy said: “I’m excited to be working in such a successful and professional team and it is fantastic to be representing the growing number of women furthering their careers in this sector.

“I’m also looking forward to utilising both my experience and the teams’ knowledge to help Paragon and our developer clients meet their growth plans.”

Paragon Bank development finance managing director Robert Orr said: “Bringing somebody in with Rebecca’s experience, particularly in client management, will really support the business in growing its loan book and supporting both new and existing clients.

“Despite the challenges coronavirus presented to the sector we have remained active and, looking forward, we are confident in the prospects for the market.”

He added that the demand for new housing looked like it would remain strong into the future.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Hinckley & Rugby BS joins Brilliant’s lender panel

Brilliant Solutions has added Hinckley & Rugby Building Society to its lender panel.

Close