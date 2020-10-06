Paragon appoints relationship director

Paragon Bank has appointed Rebecca Murphy as relationship director for its development finance operation.

Murphy (pictured) joins from LendInvest where she spent five years working across investor relations and then portfolio and relationship management within the development finance team.

Before that she was with Goldman Sachs for two years working in prime brokerage sales.

Murphy will be based in the development finance team’s Gracechurch Street head office in London and will work with clients across England, Paragon said.

Murphy said: “I’m excited to be working in such a successful and professional team and it is fantastic to be representing the growing number of women furthering their careers in this sector.

“I’m also looking forward to utilising both my experience and the teams’ knowledge to help Paragon and our developer clients meet their growth plans.”

Paragon Bank development finance managing director Robert Orr said: “Bringing somebody in with Rebecca’s experience, particularly in client management, will really support the business in growing its loan book and supporting both new and existing clients.

“Despite the challenges coronavirus presented to the sector we have remained active and, looking forward, we are confident in the prospects for the market.”

He added that the demand for new housing looked like it would remain strong into the future.