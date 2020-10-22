You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Landbay refreshes entire buy-to-let range

  • 22/10/2020
Landbay has refreshed its core product range to help cases complete faster amid unprecedented demand.

 

The buy-to-let lender has introduced a free valuation on its most popular five-year fix, as well as reducing the rate down to 3.65 per cent, from 3.69 per cent.

The deal is available at up to 75 per cent loan to value (LTV) and also comes with free title indemnity insurance.

At the same time, Landbay has cut rates on its other five-year fixes, and its standard two-year rate has fallen to 3.19 per cent, from 3.39 per cent.

The lender has also expanded its range with the introduction of a handful of new 70 per cent LTV products, with rates at the same level as they were at 60 per cent LTV.

And rates have been reduced on houses in multiple occupation and multi-unit freehold block products.

 

Meeting SLAs

Despite the high levels of demand, Landbay said it is conducting all business, within its service level agreement with most offers being issued within 72 hours.

Paul Brett, managing director of intermediaries, at Landbay (pictured), said: “Over the past month we’ve seen unprecedented demand from brokers and their clients.

“We are always listening to what the market is telling us and as a result we have relaunched our whole product range with lower rates.

“These enhancements, together with free Title Indemnity insurance and free valuations across qualifying cases means that more cases will complete, more quickly, with a significant cost reduction to the borrower.”

Brett added: “Our application process is completely paperless and online, therefore we don’t have any delays in the reviewing of post, because we don’t have any.”

 

