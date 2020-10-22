Precise adds limited edition BTL deals and reintroduces credit impaired range

Precise Mortgages has updated its range of buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages with limited edition specials and a return of its credit impaired products.

For its limited edition specials, the lender has reduced fees on its tier one range to 1.25 per cent.

Rates start at 3.14 per cent and are available at up to 70 per cent loan to value – with limited company and personal ownership structures accepted.

Landlords with small and large portfolios can apply and the loans can be used for purchases and remortgages, including houses in multiple occupation (HMO), multi-unit blocks and flats up to 20 storeys high.

Impaired credit landlords

Meanwhile, the lender’s tier two range for landlords that have less than perfect credit profiles has returned.

Precise will accept applicants with credit histories that include defaults and county court judgement (CCJs) if they are registered over 24 months ago.

Products are available at up to 75 per cent LTV, with two-year fixed rates from 3.24 per cent and five-year fixes starting at 3.59 per cent.

It includes HMOs, limited companies and landlords with small or large portfolios.