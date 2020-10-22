You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Complex Buy To Let -

Complex Buy To Let

Specialist Lending Solutions Podcast: ‘This is the type of market where specialist lending can thrive’

by:
  • 22/10/2020
  • 0
Specialist Lending Solutions Podcast: ‘This is the type of market where specialist lending can thrive’
There is a huge opportunity for the specialist sector to thrive in the next six months, but advisers and lenders must be responsible towards their borrowers, the Specialist Lending Solutions Podcast has heard.

 

In this first edition of the podcast, Specialist Lending Solutions editor Owain Thomas spoke with Octopus Real Estate head of residential D’mitri Zaprzala and Sirius Property Finance managing director Nicholas Christofi.

The pair agreed that with mainstream banks having to retrench their offerings in the current environment, the specialist sector could prove successful, but they added crucial caveats.

“This is exactly the type of market where the specialist lending sector can thrive,” Zaprzala said.

“The specialist lending sector, because it can be more nimble it can move towards areas that need fulfilling, I think the opportunity will be huge.

“There will be pressures on all of us but this is the time for us to thrive rather than to shelter away.”

He added: “This time, more than in a normal world, the need for good advice is absolutely paramount because I think trying to navigate your way through specialist, high street and now government backed sectors is a minefield.

“Good quality advisers are the ones who will thrive.”

 

 

Christofi agreed, adding: “The most important thing as an adviser is we’ve got a responsibility to our borrowers and lenders to make sure that they are given the right advice at the moment and it doesn’t become transactional.

“Brokers historically in certain sectors have been guilty of being transactional. For example with bridging – in this particular market, without an exit strategy you are setting yourself up for a big fall.

“We have got a big responsibility as advisers and as lenders to be able to scrutinise how a borrower is going to repay and how a lender is going to get their money back.”

There was also a hint that Octopus was considering a return to the buy-to-let market.

And the pair highlighted an appreciation for the community spirt that had evolved during the pandemic with lenders and advisers coming together to support each other during the tough times.

 

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Owain Thomas is features and contributing editor of Mortgage Solutions and editor of Specialist Lending Solutions. He also has experience in the protection, pensions, workplace benefits and HR areas. Owain has won two Headline Money Awards and the Protection Review's Journalist of the Year award.

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Self-employed grant to double as Job Support Scheme revamped

Self-employed workers affected by coronavirus could receive up to £3,750 in the next tranche of grants, double the amount previously...

Close