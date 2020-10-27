You are here: Home - Specialist Lending -

Specialist Lending

Registration to attend British Specialist Lending Awards closes midday tomorrow

  • 27/10/2020
Registration to attend the Virtual British Specialist Lending Awards 2020 finally shuts at midday tomorrow, 28 October.

 

The awards, which have moved online for 2020 will take place at 4pm tomorrow afternoon.

Anyone wishing to attend must register for free before 12pm.

Registration can be completed from the following link: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-specialist-lending-awards/venues/book-now/

There will be live entertainment from musical comedy duo Flo & Joan and opportunities to social network with colleagues using our interactive social media wall, and enjoy creating our signature cocktail.

For more information visit the awards website: https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/events/british-specialist-lending-awards/

 

