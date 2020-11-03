HTB launches in term refurbishment product

Hampshire Trust Bank (HTB) has launched a refurbishment in term product, providing additional flexibility for brokers and their clients.

Using this product, a borrower can wrap-up a light refurbishment into their normal term arrangement, the lender said.

Alex Upton, commercial director for specialist mortgages at HTB (pictured) said: “We’re always looking at how we can tune our offering to provide straightforward solutions that deliver added value and greater flexibility.

“We looked at what the market currently has to offer and decided we could reduce complexity and duplication.

“By enabling a one stop solution, we can support our brokers with greater flexibility and help them save time in the process.”