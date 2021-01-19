Crystal Specialist Finance and Loans Warehouse unveil new hires

Crystal Specialist Finance and Loans Warehouse have kicked off the New Year with appointments to their specialist lending teams.

Adam Tauber (pictured) has joined Crystal to head up its development finance

He joins from Affirmative Finance where he was a relationship manager, and was previously a business development manager at Together.

Tauber said: “The development finance market in the UK continues to perform well, and Crystal has a well-established position in the sector.

“I am looking forward to building on the foundations they have laid and raising the bar still further, working closely with brokers and lenders to deliver exceptional results.”

Jo Breeden, managing director of CSF, added: “Housing is clearly a priority for this government, therefore demand from developers will only grow in 2021 and beyond.

“Adam’s knowledge and previous mandated experience within lending environments will be crucial to support our brokers and help educate those new to this area of finance.”

Loans Warehouse adds to bridging team

Greg Chase has joined Loans Warehouse’s short term finance team as senior bridging adviser.

He will be tasked with further expanding the specialist broker’s bridging proposition – an area that Loans Warehouse has focused on in recent months.

Chase was previously a broker, specialising in commercial and bridging finance, with the Commercial Finance Network.

He has also held sales and underwriting roles at Enterprise Finance, The Loans Engine and Prestige Finance.

Matt Tristram, co-founder of Loans Warehouse, said: “We are delighted to welcome Greg to Loans Warehouse. While some firms have found themselves having to reduce headcount over the past months we have been expanding.

“The appointment of Greg is a further commitment to improving our bridging finance proposition and comes in advance of a number of key new additions to our bridging finance panel. Greg will be a key figure over the next 12 months within our bridging team.”

Chase added: “I am pleased to be joining Loans Warehouse and look forward to working with the team. The coming months will see strong demand for bridging finance and Loans Warehouse is well placed to help service those needs.

“I look forward to getting started.”