LendInvest cuts rates and increases LTVs

The rate cuts apply to its standard buy-to-let (BTL) mortgages, houses in multiple occupation (HMO), multi-unit freehold blocks (MUFBs) and Tier 2 products.

This includes reducing rates across its standard BTL range with the 80 per cent LTV product now available at 3.89 per cent.

HMO rates have been reduced, while for small HMOs an 80 per cent LTV product has been introduced with maximum loan sizes lifted to £1m.

For MUFBs, maximum loan sizes have been increased to £2m at 70 per cent LTV and £1.5m at 75 per cent LTV, with rate reductions across the range.

And the lender will also now be offering cashback towards legal fees of 0.25 per cent of the loan amount up to £1,000 on specified five-year fixed rate products.

Andy Virgo, sales director at LendInvest, (pictured) said: “As the market continues to gather momentum, we are continuously looking to make property finance simpler, and deliver the products that portfolio landlords need in a constantly evolving economic landscape.”