You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

Glenhawk completes first loan in Scotland

by:
  • 09/03/2021
  • 0
Glenhawk completes first loan in Scotland
Glenhawk has completed its first loan in Scotland with a £2m bridge on a residential property.

 

The six-month bridge was provided to a limited company where the owners were trustees of a UK Trust and needed to refinance an existing mortgage from a private bank. 

The case was introduced by Malcolm Scanlon at Zion Specialist Finance. 

Glenhawk received legal advice from Wilson McKendrick for the refinance and law firm Brechers acted on behalf of the UK Trust. The loan was completed in six weeks. 

Nick Hilton, managing director at Glenhawk (pictured)said: “Growing our footprint outside of the South East is a strategic priority for Glenhawk in 2021 and with the infrastructure now in place, we look forward to building on this milestone.  

“Wwere able to take a cross-jurisdictional loan and turn it around in a short space of time, saving the borrower time and hassle and demonstrating the critical role that specialist lenders play in the UK real estate ecosystem.” 

Malcolm Scanlon, lending director at Zion Specialist Finance, added: Glenhawk demonstrated its expertise and professionalism right from the outset, agreeing the initial terms in a very short space of time, despite the loan size and location of the asset.  

The team was very quickly able to get comfortable with the structure required to fund the deal with the UK Trust in place, ensuring they used two sets of solicitors to cover the location of the asset and the trust which fell under English law. Led by Amy Wareham and Peter Turner, the whole Glenhawk team played their part in ensuring this deal was brought to completion.”

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Shekina is a reporter at Mortgage Solutions. She has over two years experience in the B2B publishing market, with previous industries including the pet, funeral, hospitality, retail and jewellery trades. Follow her on Twitter at @ShekinaMS

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

If you would like to know more about our privacy policy, please follow this link https://www.mortgagesolutions.co.uk/privacy-policy/

Read previous post:
High LTV second charge lending doubles

Second charge lending rose by 14.5 per cent to £69.6m in February compared to £60.8m in January 2021, according to...

Close