You are here: Home - Specialist Lending - Bridging -

Bridging

HMOs could see boost from post-Covid lifestyle changes – Oliver

by: Robert Oliver, sales director at Castle Trust
  • 11/03/2021
  • 0
HMOs could see boost from post-Covid lifestyle changes – Oliver
Houses in multiple occupation (HMOs) have long been a popular way for landlords to increase their returns, but what impact will the Covid-19 pandemic have of renter demand for shared living space in the future?

 

The first thing to note is that when it comes to Covid-19, according to government guidance, HMOs are considered no greater risk than a single household.

Habitants are asked to follow the general guidance on staying at home and behave in the same way as a single household if someone has symptoms of coronavirus. The only additional guidance is that it is recommended all shared areas are cleaned regularly and kept well ventilated.

So, as we emerge from the pandemic, it is unlikely HMOs will be tarnished by any particular stigma and there could even be a surge in demand.

 

Post-Covid demand?

Student accommodation accounts for a lot of HMOs and, with many courses being run remotely at the moment, it’s likely that a lot of people are holding off on going to university until they can fully appreciate the full student experience.

This means pent-up demand for university places when restrictions do start to loosen, and increased demand for HMO accommodation.

In addition, HMOs provide an important form of affordable housing, and affordable housing will be needed by many workers who have suffered unemployment and a drop in income as a result of the financial fallout of the pandemic.

On top of this, while an increase in home working has driven an exodus from cities, when offices do re-open people are likely to be required to attend them, even if just for a couple of days a week.

A space in an HMO could therefore provide a flexible and affordable away for office workers to balance their new lifestyle with commitments in the city.

 

Upmarket shift

There are signs, therefore, that HMO accommodation will continue to attract renters and there could even be a shift to more upmarket properties if there is an emerging trend for office workers to take on HMO crash pads.

Investors buying a property with the intention of letting it as an HMO will usually need to carry out some work to make the property fit for purpose, and bridge-to-let products could help them to establish a successful investment for the future.

The initial bridging loan can be used to purchase the property and carry out the work, before switching it to a longer-term mortgage when the work has been completed and the building is ready for tenants.

HMOs provide a flexible and affordable form of accommodation that will be key to their ongoing popularity.

 

Related Posts

Share This Article
Tags

Robert Oliver, sales director at Castle Trust

There are 0 Comment(s)

You may also be interested in

Email Newsletter

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow Us

>
  • Useful Links:
  • Follow Us
© AE3 Media Ltd, Floor 7, Lincoln House, 296 - 302 High Holborn, London WC1V 7JH, Company registration number 8938488.
AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
The principal business of AE3 Media is journalism. As our website contains links through to firms which provide consumer credit we have limited permission to undertake credit broking activities and for these limited activities only AE3 Media Limited is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
We take reasonable care to correct errors or omissions on our site as soon as we can after we are made aware of them. However, we do not guarantee that all information is accurate and free of errors and omissions at all times and we do not accept any responsibility or liability for any loss you may suffer as a result of information on this site not being accurate at all times.
We do not recommend or accept any responsibility for any third party provider’s products, services, information, advice or opinions provided to you either directly or via their websites. We will not be responsible to you if any product or advice you obtain form a third party is not suitable for you or does not meet your requirements. Any links to a third party provider’s website on this site are for your convenience only. If you contact a third party provider advertised or mentioned on this website, either directly or via a link, any use by you of the third party provider’s website, products or information will be subject to the third party provider’s own terms and conditions. You should read these carefully.

Read previous post:
Louisa Sedgwick
Vida slashes buy-to-let rates by up to 40bps

Vida Homeloans has made rate reductions on a series of buy-to-let mortgages including its core and ex-pat offerings.

Close